ICC T20 rankings: Back-in-form Hardik Pandya climbs to fifth position in latest all-rounder rankings

Hardik Pandya has been rewarded for his match-winning performance in Dubai with a significant rise in the T20I rankings.

As a result of his outstanding performance in Dubai, where he crushed a strong Pakistan side in both skills, Pandya has risen to No. 5 in the ICC T20I rankings.

The hard-hitting fast bowler took 3/25 and scored 33 runs off only 17 balls, underlining how crucial his contribution will be to India's success at the T20 World Cup later this year in Australia. Afghanistan's quick start to the competition has not gone unnoticed, as seen by the fact that several players have been rewarded in the most recent rankings.

Hardik has had an eight-spot leap to strengthen his grip at the No.5 spot in T20I men's allrounder rankings.

Pandya now has 167 rating points next to his name on the list, which puts him seven points ahead of JJ Smit of Namibia in second position. With 183 rating points, Australia's Glenn Maxwell, a dangerous batsman and useful part-time off-spinner, is ranked above the India all-rounder at No. 4.

Proudly holding the numero uno spot in the ICC T20I rankings is Afghanistan skipper and veteran allrounder Nabi, with 257 points

No new players entered the top ten T20I batting rankings, but Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan moved up to second (796) to join Babar Azam (810) in the top two spots. Hazratullah Zazai of Afghanistan scored 23 (26), and 37 (28), which helped him move up three spots to 14th (611). Rahmanullah Gurbaz, a teammate, rose five positions to 29th

Making a hundred and taking 2/17 and 2/30, Stokes moved up nine spots on the batting rankings to 18th (668), five spots to 38th on the bowling rankings (540), and up to second on the all-rounder list (360). Ravindra Jadeja (384) holds on to the top spot.

Hardik Pandya has experienced a sustained period of back pain as a result of the aftereffects of the surgery he had in October 2019 to treat the injury, but since the start of the IPL 2022, he has returned to form as a player.

Pandya has scored 314 runs at a strike rate of 144.03 and took 11 wickets at an average rate of 8.25 runs per over in T20Is for India this year.