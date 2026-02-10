ICC's first reaction after Pakistan made a U-turn on playing T20 World Cup match against India on February 15

The Government of Pakistan said the decision to play the fixture against India was taken with the aim of "protecting the spirit" of the sport and to "support the continuity" of the global game in all participating nations.

The Government of Pakistan has reversed its earlier decision to boycott the T20 World Cup match against India, scheduled to take place on February 15, 2026, at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. This change in stance comes after an ICC delegation visited Pakistan and held talks with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi, just eight days after the initial boycott announcement.

Reasoning behind the U-turn

The Government of Pakistan stated that the decision to play the fixture against India was taken with the aim of "protecting the spirit" of the sport and to "support the continuity" of the global game in all participating nations. This move is seen as a major relief for cricket fans worldwide, as the India-Pakistan match is one of the most anticipated encounters in the tournament.

What ICC said after Pakistan made a U-turn?

The ICC released a statement confirming the dialogue with PCB, saying it was part of a "broader engagement" where both parties recognised the need for constructive dealings and being united, committed, and purposeful in their aspirations to serve the best interests of the game with integrity, neutrality, and cooperation.

“The dialogue between ICC and PCB took place as part of a broader engagement with both parties recognising the need for constructive dealings and being united, committed and purposeful in their aspirations to serve the best interests of the game with integrity, neutrality and cooperation,” the ICC said in an official statement late on Monday night.

It further added, "In that prevailing spirit, it was agreed that all members will respect their commitments as per the terms of participation for ICC events and do all that is necessary to ensure that the ongoing edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is a success."

Bangladesh's absence

The ICC also confirmed that Bangladesh would face no sanctions for not participating in the T20 World Cup, after they refused to travel to India due to security concerns. Bangladesh will host one ICC event before the Men's Cricket World Cup 2031, as part of the ICC's efforts to ensure the country's cricket growth is not affected.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Aminul Islam was part of the meeting between the ICC delegation and PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, where both boards put forward their demands. The BCB chief had urged the PCB to play the match against India, marking a significant shift in Pakistan's stance on the T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match.

The development has paved the way for Pakistan to play India on February 15, a major cash cow for all stakeholders, especially broadcasters.