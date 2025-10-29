ICC Rankings: Rohit Sharma beats Shubman Gill to achieve THIS milestone, becomes...

Cyclone Montha Update: Landslide hit Andhra Pradesh's Srisailam Temple; know what happened
SPORTS
Rohit Sharma has made history at the age of 38. The Indian opener displaced teammate and ODI captain Shubman Gill to achieve this huge milestone for the first time in his career.
Rohit Sharma became the oldest batter to reach the top of ICC ODI Rankings for batters after the latest list was published by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday. It was the first time Rohit achieved the feat since making his ODI debut in 2007 against Ireland. The former India captain is currently aged at 38 years and 182 days.
Earlier, the oldest batter to top ICC Rankings for batters was legendary Sachin Tendulkar, when he reached the top of the list in 2011 in Test format at the age of 38. In the process, Rohit dethroned his teammates and current captain Shubman Gill.
(This is a developing story)