ICC rankings: Mohammad Rizwan replaces Babar Azam as N0.1 T20I batter

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan

Following his outstanding efforts in the Asia Cup, a new batter has risen to the top of the MRF Tyres ICC Men's Player Rankings for T20Is.

Mohammad Rizwan has surpassed Babar Azam to become the world's top-ranked T20I batter. Rizwan has been in spectacular form in the Asia Cup, leading the run charts with 192 runs in three games.

Rizwan was Pakistan's backbone with the bat in their back-to-back victories over Hong Kong and India, scoring 78* and 71 respectively. His performances have propelled him up one rank, passing Babar, who has had a shaky start to the tournament.

After Babar and Misbah-ul-Haq, Rizwan is only the third Pakistani batter to top the T20I rankings chart. Babar has led the T20I batting charts for 1155 days of his career (as of 7 September).

In other big movements in the batting chart, Pathum Nissanka has risen one spot to No. 8 in the batting order following his outstanding performance in the Asia Cup. Nissanka has scored 20, 35, and 52 in his previous three matches, with his most recent performance helping Sri Lanka defeat India in a Super Four match.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz of Afghanistan is one of the greatest movers, climbing fourteen spots to No.15 thanks to his 84 against Sri Lanka in the Super Four match. After his 72 against Sri Lanka, Indian captain Rohit Sharma goes up four spots to No. 13.

In the bowling charts, Aghanistan and Sri Lankan spinners have been the biggest gainers after their tremendous performances. Mujeeb Ur Rahman's 2/30 has helped him gain three spots, to move to joint No.6 along with Akeal Hosein.

