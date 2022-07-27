ICC Ranking: Pakistan’s Babar Azam all set to become No 1 in all formats

Babar Azam

There’s no doubt about Babar Azam’s excellence and supremacy over the world cricket right now. The Pakistan batter has been dominating on all sorts of pitches and against all types of bowlers. His footwork and hunger for runs are quite visible, so it was expected to happen sooner or later. At this juncture, it just seems like a matter of time before he becomes the number one batsman in all formats—Tests, ODIs and T20Is.

In the latest ICC rankings, he has reached to the number three spot in Tests with 874 points. Joe Root and Marnus Labuschagne are the top two batters with 923 and 885 rating points. The way Azam is scoring these days and the number of Test matches Pakistan are playing in coming months, he is most likely to topple Root and Labuschagne.

In ODIs and T20s, Azam is already the number one.

As far as the Indian representation in top 10 Test batsmen is concerned, Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma are at number 5 and 10.

In the list of bowlers, Ravichandran Ashwin is at the second spot in Tests.

In the list of all-rounders, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashiwn are at the top two positions.

Virat Kohli’s struggle with form is quite visible as he is not in the list of top 10 batsmen in Tests and T20Is. However, he is at number 5 in the ODI rankings, but the difference between him and Azam is rather big.

READ | David Warner may ditch BBL to play for IPL sponsored UAE T20 tournament : Reports