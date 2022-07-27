Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

ICC Ranking: Pakistan’s Babar Azam all set to become No 1 in all formats

In the latest ICC rankings, Babar Azam has reached to the number three spot in Tests with 874 points.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: |Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 04:39 PM IST

ICC Ranking: Pakistan’s Babar Azam all set to become No 1 in all formats
Babar Azam

There’s no doubt about Babar Azam’s excellence and supremacy over the world cricket right now. The Pakistan batter has been dominating on all sorts of pitches and against all types of bowlers. His footwork and hunger for runs are quite visible, so it was expected to happen sooner or later. At this juncture, it just seems like a matter of time before he becomes the number one batsman in all formats—Tests, ODIs and T20Is.

In the latest ICC rankings, he has reached to the number three spot in Tests with 874 points. Joe Root and Marnus Labuschagne are the top two batters with 923 and 885 rating points. The way Azam is scoring these days and the number of Test matches Pakistan are playing in coming months, he is most likely to topple Root and Labuschagne.

In ODIs and T20s, Azam is already the number one.

As far as the Indian representation in top 10 Test batsmen is concerned, Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma are at number 5 and 10.

In the list of bowlers, Ravichandran Ashwin is at the second spot in Tests.

In the list of all-rounders, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashiwn are at the top two positions.

Virat Kohli’s struggle with form is quite visible as he is not in the list of top 10 batsmen in Tests and T20Is. However, he is at number 5 in the ODI rankings, but the difference between him and Azam is rather big.

READ | David Warner may ditch BBL to play for IPL sponsored UAE T20 tournament : Reports

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mithun Chakraborty claims 38 TMC MLAs have 'good relations' with BJP
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.