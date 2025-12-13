FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
SPORTS

ICC, JioStar clarify on media rights deal after reports of exit ahead of T20 World Cup: 'Fully committed to...'

The existing agreement between the ICC and JioStar remains fully in force, and JioStar continues as the ICC's official media rights partner in India. Any suggestion that JioStar has withdrawn from the agreement is incorrect.

ANI

Updated : Dec 13, 2025, 11:05 AM IST

ICC, JioStar clarify on media rights deal after reports of exit ahead of T20 World Cup: 'Fully committed to...'
The International Cricket Council (ICC) and JioStar have noted recent media reports concerning the status of the ICC's media rights agreement in India. These reports do not reflect the position of either organisation, according to a joint media statement by ICC and JioStar.

The existing agreement between the ICC and JioStar remains fully in force, and JioStar continues as the ICC's official media rights partner in India. Any suggestion that JioStar has withdrawn from the agreement is incorrect.

JioStar said that they are fully committed to honour its contractual obligations in letter and spirit. Both organisations remain focused on delivering uninterrupted, world-class coverage of upcoming ICC events to fans across India, including the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, one of the sport's most anticipated global tournaments.

Preparations for these events are progressing exactly as planned, and there is no impact on viewers, advertisers, or industry partners.

ICC and JioStar, as long-term commercial partners, maintain regular communication on operational, commercial and strategic matters focused on the role the partnership can play in growing the sport.

Meanwhile, ICC on Thursday announced the opening of ticket sales for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup next year, pricing entry-level tickets at historic lows to drive accessibility for the pinnacle event. Sales will begin at 6:45 IST with prices starting at Rs 100 (approximately $1.11) at some venues in India and LKR 1,000 (approximately $3.26) in Sri Lanka, as per a press release from the ICC.

The landmark 10th edition of the tournament will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, featuring matches across eight venues from February 7 to March 8. The excitement begins with the tournament opener between Pakistan and the Netherlands in Colombo, followed by a clash of the West Indies and Bangladesh in Kolkata, capped by a showdown between India and the USA in Mumbai.

The ICC has reduced one of the primary entry barriers to fans to experience the ICC Men's T20 World Cup by making the tickets highly affordable in Phase I. With pricing starting at Rs 100 in India and LKR 1,000 in Sri Lanka, and more than 2 million tickets going on sale, the ICC aims to democratise the in-stadium experience for its events.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

