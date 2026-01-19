ICC issues ultimatum to Bangladesh, names standby team amid deepening Indo-Bangladesh cricket controversy

Issuing a stern warning to the defiant Bangladesh Cricket Board (BGB), the ICC has named a replacement team based on current rankings in case Bangladesh sticks to its decision to not play in India.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has reportedly set a firm deadline for the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to confirm its travel plans for the 2026 men's T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka. According to ESPNcricinfo, the ICC has given the BCB a deadline till January 21 to agree to travel to India for its group stage matches, or face replacement by Scotland, which would enter the tournament based on current men's T20I rankings.

This ultimatum was communicated in a meeting between the two organisations in Dhaka on Saturday, highlighting the growing tension between the ICC and BCB over the issue of security concerns in India.

BCB's security concerns and request to shift matches

The BCB has been adamant about its refusal to travel to India for the 2026 T20 World Cup, citing security concerns. The board has requested that its matches be shifted from India, preferably to co-host Sri Lanka, where other teams like Ireland are playing all their group stage matches. The BCB's concerns stem from an independent security agency's advisory sent to all 20 participating teams, which placed the threat level in India in a "medium to high band".

However, the ICC has informed the BCB that there is no specific security threat against the Bangladeshi side or any particular team playing its matches in India. The ICC has also rejected the BCB's proposal to switch groups with Ireland, which would have allowed Bangladesh to play all its group stage matches in Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh's schedule in India

The stalemate between the BCB and ICC has now entered its third week, with no resolution in sight. Bangladesh is scheduled to play three of its group stage matches in Kolkata and a fourth in Mumbai, starting on the opening day, February 7.

The BCB's security concerns were exacerbated after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) directed IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman from its IPL 2026 roster, despite signing him on a Rs. 9.2 crore deal in the auction last year. Neither the BCCI nor KKR explicitly stated the reason for the directive, but the former hinted at rising anti-Bangladeshi sentiment in India, which has added to the BCB's concerns about the safety of its players in India.