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ICC introduces post-pregnancy return-to-play policy for female cricketers: Know what it means for players

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has introduced a landmark post-pregnancy return-to-play policy aimed at supporting female cricketers. Know detailed framework of the new policy.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 22, 2026, 10:26 PM IST

ICC introduces post-pregnancy return-to-play policy for female cricketers: Know what it means for players
ICC backs female players' comeback journey after childbirth. (AI-Generated)
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The International Cricket Council (ICC) launched its Return to Play Post-Pregnancy Guidelines for female cricketers, aimed at helping them to resume professional competition safely after the birth of a child. It is designed to provide medical, physical, and emotional support to help cricket boards, medical teams, and support staff manage an athlete's return in a systematic manner.

 

Why ICC introduce these guidelines?

 

ICC has recognised that pregnancy and childbirth can affect every athlete differently, where some players might be ready for instant return in a few weeks, while others might need a longer recovery period. For this, ICC created a flexible roadmap which can be adapted for their return instead of following a set approach.

 

How will the return process actually work?

 

In the new policy, female cricketers will undergo a staged return process after receiving medical clearance and not jump straight into competitive cricket, but instead slowly increase their workload through monitored training sessions.

 

There will be regular assessments of fitness, strength, and overall health before a female cricketer progresses to the next stage. Not only this, a dedicated case manager will also be assigned to oversee the process.

 

Jay Shah's comments on new policy

 

The ICC chairman reflected on the new guidelines and said, ''No player should have to choose between motherhood and representing her country at the highest level. The ICC's Return to Play Post-Pregnancy Guidelines are an important step in creating a more supportive and informed environment across the game.''

 

''As women's cricket continues to grow globally, it is essential that we protect player welfare, retain talented athletes, and strengthen pathways for current and future generations. These Guidelines reflect our commitment to building a game where women can thrive, both on and off the field,'' he added.

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