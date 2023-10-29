ICC Champions Trophy 2025: England, Bangladesh likely to miss the marquee tournament; know why

Teams like West Indies, Zimbabwe and Ireland will fail to stand a chance due to not making it to the 2023 edition of ODI World Cup.

Amid the thrilling World Cup 2023 campaign, there has also been some talks about the upcoming ICC Champions trophy 2025. The qualification of teams depends a lot on the ongoing World Cup in India. The top seven teams at the end of the league stage of the ongoing ODI World Cup will qualify for the eight- team marquee tournament. While Pakistan have reserved their entry as the hosts of the event.

However, the qualification of some teams that hardly miss ICC events may be in doubt this time. At the moment, Bangladesh and England are holding the 9th and 10th place in the World Cup points table, making their chances of qualification seem very unfavourable. Therefore, the top seven team at the end along with the hosts Pakistan will secure their participation in the big event, as per the report of ESPNcricinfo.

While other teams like West Indies, Zimbabwe and Ireland will fail to stand a chance due to not making it to the 2023 edition of the ODI World Cup.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan that clinched two upset wins in the tournament by defeating England and Pakistan, may await their maiden call for the big event.