ICC asks fans to assemble dream batting, bowling line-up with $15: Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah in top bracket

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is coming up with unique ways to entertain people in this quarantine period due to coronavirus.

This time for fan engagement, they urged followers to assemble their dream five-man batting and bowling line-up.

The ICC had 50 batsmen and bowlers from teams around the world with their respective prices.

You have a total of 30$ What will your ODI team look like? Go pic.twitter.com/ZfaXKY6bND — ICC (@ICC) April 13, 2020

India have three representations in the batting unit: skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain being the most expensive while opener Shikhar Dhawan listed in the second-last group.

When it came to bowling, Jasprit Bumrah found himself in the top bracket while Yuzvendra Chahal was in the 3 dollar category.

Kuldeep Yadav and Buvneshwar Kumar were added in the 2 dollar bracket while Ravindra Jadeja in the 1 dollar one.

The whole idea is to use $15 each and come up a set of five batsmen and five bowlers. Fans can assemble their dream line-up and the only rule is that the total price of the team cannot exceed the given total amount.