ICC announces revised schedule for Women's T20 World Cup 2024, India to face Pakistan on...

Sports

Sports

The global competition, initially scheduled to be held in Bangladesh, was moved out of the country by the ICC after many players expressed concerns around security due to the prevailing political unrest.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Aug 26, 2024, 10:18 PM IST

India will be taking on arch-rivals Pakistan on October 6 here as per the revamped fixtures of the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup released by the ICC on Monday. The tournament starts on October 3.     

The global competition, initially scheduled to be held in Bangladesh, was moved out of the country by the ICC after many players expressed concerns around security due to the prevailing political unrest.     

Dubai and Sharjah are the only two venues in the event hosting a total of 23 matches.     

The groups remain the same, with defending champion Australia clubbed alongside India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.     

Group B comprises South Africa, England, West Indies, Bangladesh and Scotland.     

Each side will play four group matches at the tournament, with the top two teams from each group progressing to the semi-finals on October 17 and 18 ahead of the final in Dubai on October 20.     

A reserve day has been fixed for both the semi-finals and the final.     

If India advance, they will feature in the first semi-final.     

Sri Lanka and Scotland qualified for the tournament via the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier event held in Abu Dhabi earlier this year.     

There will be 10 warm-up matches held prior to the tournament from September 28 through to October 1.

Tournament fixtures

3 October, Thursday, Bangladesh v Scotland, Sharjah

3 October, Thursday, Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Sharjah

4 October, Friday, South Africa v West Indies, Dubai

4 October, Friday, India v New Zealand, Dubai

5 October, Saturday, Bangladesh v England, Sharjah

5 October, Saturday, Australia v Sri Lanka, Sharjah

6 October, Sunday, India v Pakistan, Dubai

6 October, Sunday, West Indies v Scotland, Dubai

7 October, Monday, England v South Africa, Sharjah

8 October, Tuesday, Australia v New Zealand, Sharjah

9 October, Wednesday, South Africa v Scotland, Dubai

9 October, Wednesday, India v Sri Lanka, Dubai

10 October, Thursday, Bangladesh v West Indies, Sharjah

11 October, Friday, Australia v Pakistan, Dubai

12 October, Saturday, New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Sharjah

12 October, Saturday, Bangladesh v South Africa, Dubai

13 October, Sunday, England v Scotland, Sharjah

13 October, Sunday, India v Australia, Sharjah

14 October, Monday, Pakistan v New Zealand, Dubai

15 October, Tuesday, England v West Indies, Dubai

17 October, Thursday, Semi-final 1, Dubai

18 October, Friday, Semi-final 2, Sharjah

20 October, Sunday, Final, Dubai.

