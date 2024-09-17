Twitter
ICC announces new prize money for World Cups, women cricketers to now get more than...

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be the first ICC event where women will receive the...

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 17, 2024, 03:14 PM IST

ICC announces new prize money for World Cups, women cricketers to now get more than...
The International Cricket Council on Tuesday announced equal prize money for men and women in World Cups, starting with the women's T20 showpiece in the UAE next month.

The winners of the Women's T20 World Cup will be rewarded with USD 2.34 million, a 134 per cent increase on the USD 1 million awarded to Australian women when they clinched the title in South Africa in 2023, said the ICC in a statement.
India, who won the men's T20 World Cup earlier this year, received USD 2.45 million in cash prize.

"The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be the first ICC event where women will receive the same prize money as their male counterparts, marking a significant milestone in the sport's history," said the ICC.

"The decision was taken at the ICC Annual Conference in July 2023, when the ICC Board took the step of reaching its prize money equity target seven years ahead of its schedule of 2030, making cricket the only major team sport to have equal prize money for its men's and women's World Cup events." The runners-up at the showpiece event next month will get USD 1.17 million, an increase of 134 per cent in comparison to the USD 500,000 South Africa received for reaching the final on home soil at Newlands Cricket Ground.

The two losing semi-finalists will earn USD 675, 000 (up from USD 210 000 in 2023), with the overall prize pot totalling USD 7,958,080, a massive increase of 225 per cent from last year's total fund of USD 2.45 million.

Each win during the group stages will see teams take home USD 31,154, while the six teams who fail to reach the semi-finals will share a pool of USD 1.35 million depending on their finishing positions.

In comparison, the equivalent pool for the six teams in 2023 was USD 180,000, shared equally. Teams who finish third or fourth in their group will take USD 270,000 each while the teams who finish fifth in their group will both receive USD 135,000.

"This move is in line with the ICC's strategy to prioritise the women's game and accelerate its growth by 2032. Teams will now receive equal prize money for the equivalent finishing position at comparable events as well as the same amount for winning a match at those events," the ICC added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

