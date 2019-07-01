IBSF Snooker World Cup: India to defend their title as Pankaj Advani, Laxman Rawat qualify for semis

India's leading snooker cueists -- Pankaj Advani and Laxman Rawat -- on Sunday assured India of a medal at the IBSF Snooker World Cup in Doha after blanking Iran 3-0.

After last year's gold medal finish, India are en-route to defending their title.

India defeated Iran in the quarterfinal tie 3-0 and will next take on the winner of the match between Hong Kong and Ireland in the semifinal.

Rawat opened the proceedings with an 80-50 win in the first frame.

Next up, Advani, who has had a productive fortnight in Doha winning gold and silver in the two previous Asian Snooker Championships -- individual and team -- won the second frame, scoring a 52 break.

In the doubles, Pankaj and Rawat were close to being stretched to the fourth frame before the former potted a long blue and confirmed the pink to end the tie there.