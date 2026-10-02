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'I will not hide or run away': Jorge Jesus makes bold statement amid Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal exit

Jorge Jesus has broken his silence on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal exit, declaring, "I will not hide or run away." His remarks come amid attention surrounding the Portuguese superstar and his international future, sparking fresh discussion among football fans.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 02, 2026, 04:30 PM IST

'I will not hide or run away': Jorge Jesus makes bold statement amid Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal exit
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Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision to leave Portugal’s camp before the Norway match sent shockwaves through the team, setting off a wave of drama. In the middle of it all, Coach Jorge Jesus stuck to his own plans—and honestly, it paid off for him. Portugal showed up against Denmark, played with confidence, and won 4-2. Bruno Fernandes stood out, delivering two assists with four different players finding the net. Even without Ronaldo and the headlines swirling, the team looked sharp and in sync.

After Ronaldo’s sudden exit, rumors about tension and problems started swirling around Jesus. Reporters pressed him for answers. The 72-year-old coach seemed unfazed. After the game, he told the media, “I will explain everything after the last game. I have many years in football and I know that I did nothing that should have caused things to go differently. After the Norway game, we will talk about this subject. I will not HIDE or run away from it.”

Jesus didn’t hide his respect for Ronaldo, either. He called him an idol, saying, “Nobody can take away what Cristiano represents. He’s an icon, and that’s not in question.”

On the pitch, Goncalo Ramos stepped up. The AC Milan striker made an impact in Norway, setting up Joao Cancelo for the opening goal, then scoring himself just 25 minutes in. Bruno Fernandes pulled the strings in midfield, while Joao Felix and Vitinha each found the back of the net.

Ronaldo’s absence and the questions that came with it dominated the press conference, but Jesus kept everyone focused on the win. “This Portugal team scored four goals and put in a performance which, in my opinion, was of a very high standard. Of course, this is more important than anything else that has happened. I still think exactly the same way: there are players with status. That much is crystal clear. But I'll say it again: the rules are the same for everyone,” he said.

Reporters kept pushing the players for their take on the Ronaldo situation, but they mostly stayed quiet. Vitinha, PSG’s talented midfielder, made it clear the squad just wanted to focus on football. “We try to remain out of that story. We focused on the game, and it was an incredible performance,” he said.

Also read| 'We will surely reach Super 7': Ex-India star takes cheeky swipe at Pakistan’s mindset for 2027 World Cup

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