'I was a model, he forced me to...': Mohammed Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan drops bombshell

Shami and Jahan tied the knot in 2014, welcoming a daughter the following year. However, their marriage was short-lived as they separated in 2018 after Jahan alleged domestic violence and infidelity.

Hasin Jahan, the estranged wife of Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami, praised the Calcutta High Court's ruling on Wednesday that mandates the fast bowler to pay Rs 4 lakh per month in alimony for her and their daughter. In an interview with news agency ANI, Hasin Jahan claimed that Mohammed Shami compelled her to leave her career and take on the role of a housewife.

“I used to model and act before I got married. Shami forced me to quit my profession. He wanted me to live only a housewife's life. I loved Shami so much that I happily accepted it... But now I have no earnings of my own. Shami has to bear all the responsibility for our maintenance. That is why we had to approach the court when he denied this,” Hasin Jahan told ANI.

“Thank God there is a law in our country which orders people to bear their responsibilities... If you are entering a relationship with someone, it is not written on their face that they have a poor character, are a criminal, or will play with your and your daughter's future... I too became a victim like this...” she added.

The Indian fast bowler did not respond immediately to her accusations. However, he had previously denied all allegations against him and claimed that someone is misleading his wife.

The Calcutta High Court has mandated Mohammed Shami to pay Rs 4 lakh each month to his estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, and their daughter. A bench led by Justice Ajoy Kumar Mukherjee issued this order following a plea from Hasin Jahan, instructing the Indian cricketer to pay Rs 1.5 lakh to his wife and Rs 2.5 lakh to their daughter on a monthly basis.

Jahan had approached the high court to contest a district sessions court's ruling that required the cricketer to pay Rs 50,000 to his wife and Rs 80,000 to their daughter in 2023.

During the high court proceedings, Hasin Jahan’s attorney argued that Mohammad Shami’s financial situation could justify a larger alimony payment. Based on his income tax return for the financial year 2021, Shami’s annual earnings were around Rs 7.19 crore, which translates to approximately Rs 60 lakh per month.

Before marrying Shami in 2014, Jahan worked as a model and cheerleader for the Kolkata Knight Riders. The couple welcomed their daughter in 2015.

