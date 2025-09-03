'I want revenge': Carlos Alcaraz issues warning to Novak Djokovic ahead of US Open semi-final clash

Alcaraz is eager as he looks to overturn Djokovic’s lead in their head-to-head record, with Djokovic leading 5-3 in their previous encounters. Both players secured victories in their quarter-final matches—Djokovic defeating Taylor Fritz in 4 sets and Alcaraz dominating Jiri Lehecka in straight sets.

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic are on track to meet again, a clash between one of the best athletes and a rising star. Djokovic, with 24 Grand Slam titles, continues to play well at 38. He'll face Carlos Alcaraz, a five-time slam winner who stands as the future of tennis, in their ninth match at the US Open. Djokovic has won five of their eight previous matches, including their last two. One was the gold medal match at the Paris Olympics, completing Djokovic's collection. The other was a surprise win at the 2025 Australian Open, where Djokovic beat Alcaraz.

Alcaraz enters the US Open semifinal seeking revenge and hoping to defeat Djokovic. After winning the title in Cincinnati, the Spaniard has had a good tournament, reaching the semis without losing a set. He aims to avenge his loss in Melbourne by eliminating Djokovic. He has been very clear about his intentions.

“We all know Novak’s game. Doesn’t matter he has been out of the tour since Wimbledon, he’s playing great matches here,” said Alcaraz in his post-match press conference after swatting aside Jiri Lehecka in the quarterfinal.

“I know he’s hungry, I know he’s ambitious for more, so let’s see. I know I’ve played a lot of times against him, and I will want revenge,” promised the Spaniard, who was the champion is New York in 2022.

Djokovic, on the other hand, had to put in a lot of effort and fight hard during his late-night match against local favorite Taylor Fritz, but he delivered his best tennis when it mattered most, securing a victory in four sets. Djokovic has now reached the semifinals of all four grand slams in a single season, making him the oldest player to accomplish this milestone – yet his goal will be to advance even further, especially with a favorable record against Alcaraz, which is promising news.

However, nearly a full season after that defeat in Australia, has Alcaraz developed enough as a player to not be intimidated by the challenge posed by Djokovic? If the Spaniard can enhance his mental game, he will begin as the strong favorite to leverage his age advantage. Nevertheless, one should never underestimate Novak Djokovic, particularly when he is under pressure.

