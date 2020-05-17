'I think you are better than Djokovic': Nick Kyrgios tells Andy Murray during wine-fuelled Instagram chat

Known for his controversial statements in the tennis world, Nick Kyrgios once again took a dig at world number one Novak Djokovic.

In an Instagram Live session, Kyrgios openly declared his love for Andy Murray. From praising Murray to questioning the ‘Big 3′ dominance, the Australian spoke about everything under the sun.

The 25-year-old Kyrgios even told Murray that the British tennis star was better than top-ranked Djokovic.

He claimed that the Serb ‘dodges’ his serve while the Scot ‘is on it like a light’. All this was spoken when Kyrgios had drunk six glasses of wine before his webchat with Murray.

In the conversation, Murray asked him how many glasses of wine he’d drunk to which he replied, “About as many games as you gave me at Wimbledon that year, about six”.

The reference is to when Murray had comfortably won against Kyrgios in the round of 16 at the All England four years ago.

Kyrgios also said, “My knowledge and interest in red wine has gone incredibly up during this quarantine”.

Murray is one of the few rivals Kyrgios respects and so he poured his love out for him. Kyrgios telling Murray: “I think you should have one of the best careers ever. I think you are better than Djokovic.

“Djokovic was playing dodgeball on my serve and you were slapping it for a winner. He was trying to dodge it, you were on it like a light.”

Murray responded by saying: “The results would suggest otherwise.”

As for Kyrgios-Djokovic rivalry, the two have a rocky relationship. He even had described the Serb’s post-match cup of love celebrations as ‘cringeworthy’.

During the chat, Kyrgios had asked Murray about his injury. The Scot player has long been sidelined with hip, and now, thigh injuries.

Murray replied saying: “I feel pretty good I was doing well before the injury at the Davis Cup. I think when things get back to normal I think I will be alright.”

Kyrgios also suggested that the pair should play doubles together, prompting a wry Murray to reply: “Only if you promise to behave, you said you were going to.”

As for Kyrgios, the player has been rated extremely high by fans and experts for his skill or talent, however, the world number 40 has never gone beyond the quarterfinals of a major championship.