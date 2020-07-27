'I SAID DELETE THIS!': Lacey Evans threatens WWE over embarrassing picture

Since her fight against Naomi, Lacey Evans has found herself in a sticky situation. The Sassy Southern Belle has been involved in a feud with Naomi for the past few weeks now which is even gone on to social media.

Evans attacked Naomi when she was declared the winner and the altercation led to an impromptu match between the two. The match, however, ended in no-contest when Dana Brooke and Tamina got involved.

The following week of SmackDown saw Lacey Evans beat Naomi in the centre of the ring. However, Evans' victory sparked outrage among WWE fans who took to Twitter and started trending #NaomiDeservesBetter. Since the Twitter outburst, Naomi and Lacey Evans have been trading shots across social media.

On last week's episode of SmackDown, Naomi was a guest on Miz TV and she spoke about how she was disgusted by Lacey Evans' actions.

John Morrison then went on to invite The Sassy Southern Belle and she too started to take a shot at Naomi and made fun of her.

This did not seem to end well as Naomi punched Evans while she was applying lipstick. A brawl broke out between the two before Lacey Evans rolled out of the ring.

Now what Lacy Evans did not expect was an image of her with lipstick smudged all over her mouth on WWE's Twitter handle. Evans didn't seem pleased by it and threatened the company that she would take paid time off if it didn't delete the photo.

As for the feud between Lacey Evans and Naomi, it seems to be getting heated with each passing day. Lacey Evans made her main roster debut in 2019 but hasn't won a championship since, while Naomi, on the other hand, has been with the WWE for over ten years and is a two-time WWE SmackDown Women's Champion.