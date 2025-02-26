Kohli has often expressed his admiration for Dhoni's calmness under pressure and his ability to handle the responsibilities of captaincy.

Team India legends MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli's friendship is built on mutual respect and admiration. Dhoni, known for his humility and leadership qualities, has been a mentor figure to Kohli. One notable instance of their connection was when Kohli stepped down as India's Test captain. During this challenging time, Dhoni reached out to him with a supportive message, which Kohli revealed in a press conference. This gesture highlighted the genuine respect and care between them, as Dhoni is not known for frequently staying in touch with people outside of cricket.



When Dhoni was asked about his message to Kohli during a corporate event, he said: "It's deja vu. I was asked a similar question in a JioHotsar show; you will see the answer during the IPL. I'm not great when it comes to being in touch with people but yeah, certain times when you someone needs you, you just drop in a message."

Kohli has often expressed his admiration for Dhoni's calmness under pressure and his ability to handle the responsibilities of captaincy. He has credited Dhoni for shaping his career and supporting him during his transition to leadership roles.

Dhoni's influence on Kohli extends beyond their playing days. Even after Dhoni's retirement from international cricket, their friendship remains strong, with Kohli often speaking highly of Dhoni and the lessons he learned from him. Their relationship is characterised by honesty and a lack of insecurity, allowing them to maintain a genuine connection despite their different roles in the cricket world.