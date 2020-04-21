I-League football team Real Kashmir distributes essential equipment to frontline medical professionals

Extending a helping hand amid the coronavirus outbreak, I-League football club Real Kashmir Football Club (RKFC) have distributed essential equipments to the frontline medical professionals and sanitation workers in Srinagar and parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The club distributed 500 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits, 50,000 masks, 3,000 sanitizers and 8,000 gloves with the help of the district administration and the local army of Jammu and Kashmir.RKFC co-founder, Sandeep Chattoo, urged people to come forward and help in whatever way they can during these testing times.

"This is a small token of gesture to the massive efforts being undertaken by the Srinagar district administration led by Deputy Commissioner Shahid Iqbal Choudhary under the able guidance of Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam and overall supervision of Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir G. C. Murmu," Chattoo said in a statement.

"I am aware of the fact that this humble offer of contribution in our fight against the pandemic may be a drop in the ocean but at this critical period we all should come forward and help in whatever way we can," he added.

Chattoo further stated that he salutes doctors, nurses and other health care workers for working `selflessly and relentlessly`.

"With the threat due to the pandemic looming large over the entire globe, what worries me is the safety of our health workers, who are the frontline warriors in this fight. We at the RKFC salute these doctors, nurses and other health care workers who have been working selflessly and relentlessly even at the peril of putting their lives at risk," he said.

RKFC gave 150 PPE kits, 3,000 gloves and 15,000 surgical masks to the District administration. Earlier, the club had handed over 150 PPE kits and 10,000 surgical face masks to the army at the BB Cantonment for use at the 92 Base hospital, the backbone of health care to officers, Jawans and security forces in strategically based XV Corps.