I League 2019-20, NEROCA FC vs Mohun Bagan Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for NRC vs MHB

NEROCA FC takes on Mohun Bagan takes at the Khuman Lumpak Stadium in Imphal in I-League on Thursday (January 23).

The Kolkata club will be looking to continue their unbeaten run in the league while sitting comfortably first on the table ahead of today's clash against a sixth-placed NRC.

Mohun Bagan vs NEROCA FC: My Dream11 Team

Sankar Roy, Ashutosh Mehta, Ousmane Diawara, Daneil Cyrus, Nongdamba Naorem, Joseba Beitia, Boubacar Diarra (VC), Yumkhaibam Singh, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Baba Diawara (C), Sekle Yawo Zico

Mohun Bagan vs NEROCA FC: Probable Playing 11

Mohun Bagan: Sankar Roy, Daneil Cyrus, Francisco Morante, Dhanachandra Singh, Ashutosh Mehta, Joseba Beitia, Fran Gonzalez, Sahil Sheikh, Baba Diawara, Nongdamba Naorem, Subha Ghosh.

NEROCA FC: Marvin Phillip, Ousmane Diawara, Zodingliana Ralte, Moirangthem Dhananjoy Singh, Boubacar Diarra, Chanso Horam, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Yumkhaibam Singh, Sushil Meitei, Thokchom Johnson Singh, Sekle Yawo Zico.

Mohun Bagan vs NEROCA FC: Match details

The match will be played on January 23, 2020, Thursday. It will start at 5:00 PM at Khuman Lumpak Stadium, Imphal.

The match can be viewed on the DSport Network.