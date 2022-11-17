'I have been in his position': Ex- England cricketer Kevin Pietersen defends Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has publicly slammed Manchester United in a controversial interview

Cristiano Ronaldo's career at Manchester United has been jeopardized by his inflammatory comments about the club's owners and the way the club is run.

However, in the face of criticism from the football community, former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen stands shoulder to shoulder with Ronaldo.

Only someone who has been in the Portuguese's shoes, according to Pietersen, can understand why he had to come out and say such things. The former English batter said that he has walked in Ronaldo's footsteps.

“I’ve watched this CR story and having been in a similar position, I sympathise with him. People have NO IDEA what it’s like to have constant lies and speculation written about them all the time. People having breaking points. Very easy to blame him but before you do, think...,” Pietersen tweeted.

Notably, Ronaldo has made a number of offensive comments, claiming that he "doesn't respect the manager Erik Ten Hag." He also slammed former teammates Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville for criticizing him. Christiano has also been criticised in public by a number of Manchester United fans and journalists.

Ronaldo's shocking interview with Morgan has made headlines around the world. The Portugal icon claimed in the interview that he has felt 'betrayed' by several club executives. He has expressed his dissatisfaction with what he sees as a lack of development in facilities after his departure from the Red Devils in 2009.

