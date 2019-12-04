'I feel much stiff now': Tiger Woods makes comeback to golf at Hero World Challenge; opens up on career, family

One of the most decorated golfers, Tiger Woods made a successful comeback after recovering from his month-long back injuries.

The star golfer gave an exclusive interview to Wion at the Hero World Challenge being held in the Bahamas, where the veteran spoke about his injuries.

"I feel much stiff now, I don't feel the pain. But I am trying to figure out how to play around the stiffness.''

"Now I am restricted from practicing a lot like a used to but I believe I have done a good job,'' he said while speaking about his recovery.

Tinger also opened about his relationship with his mother Kultida Woods and two children - daughter Sam Alexis Woods and Charlie Axel Woods.

''My mother has done a lot for me. She used to drive for hours and take me to participate in tournaments. I am so thankful that I had someone like her in my life.''

''I am a YouTuber to my kids they have not seen me win any major championship after they were born,'' he added.

'' I have seen Olympics when I was just eight or nine years old so it means a lot to me to get a medal there.''

With 15 major wins, five Augusta Masters titles, four PGA Championship and three US Open wins, Tinger Woods is easily one of the Greatest Of All Time (G.O.A.T) to ever play the sport.