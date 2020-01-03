'I don’t have many games left to play for India': Sunil Chhetri on working hard and guiding team to 2023 Asian Cup

Sunil Chhetri has sure helped Indian football fans dream big. The Indian football team captain has got India to places, no one imagined.

Now at 35, the talisman knows he does not have “many” games left for the national team, he is hence putting in all the hard work he can.

“I understand that I don’t have many games left to play for my nation,” Chhetri said on Friday, according to IANS.

“There’s no point in jumping the gun. Hence, personally I want to take one game at a time,” said Chhetri who is second only to Cristiano Ronaldo on the list of active international scorers in world football.

Chhetri is India’s record goal-scorer and was even said to be “having the body of a 29-year old,” by India head coach Igor Stimac.

“I need to work harder now,” he quipped when pushed about Stimac’s comment.

In the current World Cup Qualifiers, India have three points from five matches and are slated to play Asian champions Qatar - whom they held to a goalless draw in Guwahati - on March 26 next.

“As a team, we need to win as many games as possible. The eventual aim is to qualify for AFC Asian Cup China 2023. We need to be consistently qualifying for the continental championships and there can be no compromise on that aspect.”

“The belief in the squad is unmistakable. There’s no reason why we can’t be in China,” he added, IANS reported.

He even spoke about Bengaluru FC and how the Indian Super League (ISL) is helping scout new talent who can play for India.

“I am so proud that at my club we have 5-6 players playing for the country. It would be great if we can add to that number. There’s so much talent among the young lads. It’s important we continue doing what we are doing. Most importantly we can never get stagnant or complacent,” said Chhetri who plies his trade for Indian Super League (ISL) champions Bengaluru FC.

“At Bengaluru FC we have really done well domestically. We want to continue on the trend domestically, and most definitely want to do well in Asia. There’s an opportunity knocking at our doors this year too, and we need to grab it,” Chhetri said of his ambitions with the club.

Talking about his personal life, Chhetri, who has 72 goals to his name, said: “Personally, there’s no stop to be a better human being. Little by little, not by making big promises, I need to be calmer, read more, spend more time with my loved ones, and be more mindful about nature and the environment.

“There can never be any stop to learn about different cultures by travelling to different places. And, whatever comes your way, continue the healthy eating habits.”