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'I cried after the game because...': Vozinha's mother denied visa as Cape Verde star shines against Spain

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha delivered a heroic performance against Spain and became an overnight star, but revealed an emotional struggle afterward. Know what he said.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 16, 2026, 08:40 PM IST

'I cried after the game because...': Vozinha's mother denied visa as Cape Verde star shines against Spain
Vozinha produced a historic seven-save masterclass against Spain. (Pic Credits: Instagram/vozinha1)
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Vozinha, the Cape Verde goalkeeper who became an overnight star after their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against Spain, recently revealed that his mother was unable to travel to the United States due to visa difficulties. Vozinha, who is also the oldest goalkeeper in tournament history, emerged as a star performer in the game, making seven saves in total, which included three crucial within a 6-minute spell in the first half.

Spain have now failed to win their last four FIFA World Cup games, their joint longest winless streak, which was from 1982 to 1985.

Emotional moment as Vozinha opens up about family absence

After the game, Vozinha spoke to the media about the personal challenges which prevented his family from travelling to the US to watch the game. ''I cried after the game because I grew up with my grandparents when I was a kid, and they could not be there. They passed away a few years ago. My mum could not be here either due to a visa issue and the money we had to pay for it. We did not manage to do this in time,'' Vozinha said.

''This is a message of thank you to everybody in Cape Verde. We are very happy after this, this group of players have worked a lot to live this moment. It's a day to be proud and satisfied,'' he added.

Cape Verde's World Cup dream begins with historic result

Cape Verde, which is playing their first-ever FIFA World Cup, made it memorable by earning a hard-fought 0-0 draw against European champions Spain. Cape Verde is the third smallest country by population to have ever participated in the tournament, but showed immense discipline and determination in the game against the 2010 champions.

The match ended with Spain being held to a frustrating goalless draw despite 27 attempts. 

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