'I change the culture': WATCH CM Punk makes shocking apperance on WWE television after five years, sparks in-ring return

CM Punk made an appearance to WWE television on Wednesday shocking the world of professional wrestling.

The two-time champion, who last appeared for the promotion in 2014, made a surprise return at the close of the Fox Sports 1 program WWE Backstage.

Punk is said to be part of the new studio show’s panel but according to WWE on FOX Twitter account, he will only be making periodic appearances.

“It’s as simple as this: Just when they think they’ve got the answers, I change the culture,” Punk told the camera after walking in on his well-known entrance music, before adding: “I’ll see you here next week.”

This appearance will be considered as a huge acquisition as Punk was linked with rivals All Elite Wrestling.

However, there has been no official news on whether he will making an in-ring return. This, however, did not stop the fans from making speculations on social media.

A statement from WWE read: “CM Punk, one of the most celebrated WWE Superstars of all time, joins the roster of FS1’s WWE Backstage, beginning next week, Tuesday, Nov. 19.

“Phil Brooks, better known as CM Punk, joins WWE Backstage as a special contributor and analyst. He will make select appearances in-studio alongside host Renee Young and analyst Booker T.”

In 2014, after he left WWE, Punk decided to concentrate on his MMA career. He was also offered a contract by Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). He lost his first bout to Micky Gall in 2015 and in 2018, he was defeated by Mike Jackson, which was like the end of his MMA career. UFC chief Dana White announced Punk would probably never fight for the company again.

He also worked as a commentator for Cage Fury Fighting Championships.