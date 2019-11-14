'I came, I saw, I conquered': Zlatan Ibrahimovic leaves LA Galaxy, linked with move back to Serie A

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who an incredible two-year spell with LA Galaxy, has left the club. He thanked everyone for making him feel “alive again” before instructing the fans to “go back to watch baseball”.

The Swedish striker scored 52 goals in 56 games for Galaxy after leaving Manchester United in March 2018.

His final match, however, ended in defeat with Galaxy losing to Los Angeles FC in the MLS Cup playoffs conference semi-finals.

In a post on Twitter, Ibrahimovic wrote: “I came, I saw, I conquered. Thank you LA Galaxy for making me feel alive again. To the Galaxy fans – you wanted Zlatan, I gave you Zlatan. You are welcome. The story continues … now go back to watch baseball.”

LA Galaxy’s president, Chris Klein spoke about the footballer's exit saying, “We would like to thank Zlatan for his contributions to the LA Galaxy and Major League Soccer. Since his arrival in 2018, Zlatan has positively influenced the sport of soccer in Los Angeles. We are grateful for his work ethic and passion. We thank Zlatan for his professionalism and immeasurable impact on the Los Angeles community and the soccer community in North America as a whole.”

Ibrahimovic, who has played for Ajax, Juventus, Internazionale, Barcelona, Milan, Manchester United and Paris St Germain gave no indication over his future plans.

The 38-year-old is, however, linked to return to Serie A, with Milan and Bologna among the clubs interested in signing the free agent.