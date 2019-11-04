'I am sure he is here in spirit': Hamilton pays tribute to Niki Lauda after being crowned F1 world champion for 6th time

Lewis Hamilton wrapped up his sixth world title on Sunday and paid tribute to the late Niki Lauda, claiming the Mercedes team mentor was with him “in spirit”. Triple world champion Lauda passed away in May at the age of 70.

“I miss him so much and I know he would take his cap off here today,” Hamilton said, according to AFP.

“I am sure he is here in spirit.

Hamilton also said that this season has been his hardest year in fighting to win the championship.

“Behind the scenes, we have worked so hard and it is so challenging to us all,” he said after finishing second at the United States Grand Prix to teammate Valtteri Bottas.

“And every message of support is important from everyone, so much that people don’t believe. That is why I try to put out messages that are positive. We all struggle and if it helps just one person then it is worth it.”

Earlier, he admitted: “It’s overwhelming if I’m honest. It was a tough race today and yesterday was a difficult day for us.

“I didn’t know if it would be possible, but I worked as hard as I could here and with my team back at the factory.”

Hamilton even expressed his feelings quietly and paid tribute to his father Anthony and family.

"I remember watching this sport when I was younger... It's odd now to be the person in the TV set"#F1 #USGP pic.twitter.com/HICEAS6HTG — Formula 1 (@F1) November 4, 2019

“Right now, honestly, it is hard to understand what I have done today, but I feel very happy,” he said. “It is just pure, pure happiness. I am happier than ever, but this has been harder than ever.

“Just now, I saw my parents, my family, as I came in and I saw my dad’s smile and that means it all to me. From day one, he has been there all the way. Cloud Nine doesn’t get close to this,” he said according to AFP.

He added: “My mum, my dad, step-mum and step-dad, and all my family are here and it’s an honour to be here (with six titles) with those greats,” said Hamilton.

The racer is one title ahead of Juan Manuel Fangio and just one behind the all-time record of seven held by Michael Schumacher.