Rohit Sharma returns as Mumbai Indians captain for IPL 2027, replacing Hardik Pandya, saying the team needed direction after three poor seasons.

The 39-year-old has returned as Mumbai Indians captain after three years, not because he wanted the job, but because he felt the team needed direction. He was reinstated on Friday ahead of IPL 2027. He will replace Hardik Pandya, who has moved to Punjab Kings in a trade involving pacer Arshdeep Singh. Rohit had led Mumbai to five IPL titles before he was removed after the 2023 season.

‘I am not prepared’

Rohit admitted he was unsure at first. He said he needed time to think. “My honest thought initially was, I am not prepared for this right now. I have to go back and think about it,” he said in an interview. But after thinking, he felt the team needed someone to take it forward.“I am not saying that this team needs me as a leader, but this team needs a direction right now. And whatever that direction is, if it is me, I am more than happy to drive this team forward,” he added.

‘That’s not MI’

Since taking home the title in 2020, Mumbai has had difficulties. They finished fifth in 2021 and 10th in 2022 under Rohit. They reached Qualifier 2 in 2023. It did not help that the skipper had changed. Mumbai finished 10th in 2024, entered Qualifier 2 in 2025, and finished ninth in 2026. Rohit said many players were frustrated after the last season.

“It’s not the team that used to be once upon a time. We need to get back to that,” he said. He felt the team was not playing well and was not responding to pressure. He said the failure was not of one or two players, but of the whole team. Rohit spoke to his wife, then met Akash Ambani and the management. He thought about his 10 years as captain and his bond with MI.“This is the team you built. It’s time to accept the challenge again,” he said. He pointed to MI finishing last in 2022, 2024 and 2026.“That’s not MI,” he said. Rohit led MI to titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. He has 7,329 runs in 281 IPL matches, second only to Kohli’s 9,336. He is not promising a quick turnaround, but said, “I am ready for the 20th season.”

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A team he helped build

Rohit spoke to his wife, then met Akash Ambani and the management. He thought about his 10 years as captain and his bond with MI.“This is the team you built. It’s time to accept the challenge again,” he said. He pointed to MI finishing last in 2022, 2024 and 2026.“That’s not MI,” he said. Rohit led MI to titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. He has 7,329 runs in 281 IPL matches, second only to Kohli’s 9,336. He is not promising a quick turnaround, but said, “I am ready for the 20th season.”