'I am like a shotmaker': When Sanjana Ganesan told Dinesh Karthik the kind of cricketer she would have been

Sanjana Ganesan, the wife of Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, is a popular sports anchor who also covers the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team during the Indian Premier League (IPL). As a TV presenter, Sanjana has hosted plenty of interviews and interactive sessions with cricketers during the IPL.

It was during one such interactive session that former KKR captain Dinesh Karthik decided to change the role and decided to ask some questions from Sanjana. During the session, Dinesh Karthik asked Sanjana anout the kind of cricketer she would have been.

"I would have been an opening batsman. I feel like I was made to be an opening batsman. I am like a shotmaker, explosive start," said Sanjana.

Bumrah and Sanjana got married in Goa on March 15 in a private ceremony. The couple announced about their wedding on their social media accounts,

“Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course.” Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you. Jasprit & Sanjana," Bumrah wrote.