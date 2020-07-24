'I. AM. BACK': 54-year-old Mike Tyson makes boxing comeback, to fight on September 12

Boxing legend Mike Tyson is ready to make his comeback to the ring as he will take on Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition bout on September 12.

The 54-year-old recently took to social media to reveal the news of his comeback to the world.

The legendary boxer also dropped a video on Twitter to make his comeback official.

"I. AM. BACK. #legendsonlyleague. September 12th vs @RealRoyJonesJr on #Triller and PPV #frontlinebattle @TysonLeague," Tyson tweeted.

HERE IS THE POST:

The charity bout will officially take place at Los Angeles' Dignity Health Sports Park and will be broadcasted on pay-per-view as well as multimedia platform Triller.

Back on May 12, the former world heavyweight champion had dropped a huge hint over a possible return to the boxing ring when he shared a cryptic post saying 'I'm back' on his social media account.

Tyson also had uploaded a video of him training on his Instagram handle and concluded by saying "I'm back".

In the above-mentioned video, he could be seen performing an intense workout session to get himself back to shape.

"Anything is possible when you are smart about it. Train Smart. Recover Smarter," Tyson had written in the caption.

With an impressive record of 50 wins out of his 58 professional fights before his retirement, fans can only expect that his comeback will be an absolute thriller to watch.