Huge relief for Iran as US eases travel restrictions before crucial FIFA World Cup match

Iran have received a significant travel reprieve from the United States ahead of a must-win FIFA World Cup 2026 group-stage match. The development comes as a major boost for Team Melli, allowing the squad to focus fully on their qualification hopes as they prepare for a crucial showdown.

The US has relaxed its entry rules for Iran’s national football team, giving them an extra day to get ready for their upcoming World Cup match in Seattle. According to the Department of Homeland Security, Iran can now enter the country two days before the game, instead of just one. Still, the team needs to leave quickly after the match, since the usual security protocols aren’t changing.

"For the Iranian team's third match in Seattle on June 26, the team has been permitted to come into the US two days before the match," a department spokesperson said.

“The Iran team will still be required to leave the day the match ends. The overall security measures and protocol are the same. We remain committed to providing the safest tournament possible for players, staff, and fans alike.”

Originally, officials had told the Iranian team they’d only be allowed into the US 24 hours before each of their first two matches. Their base camp is in Tijuana, Mexico. After Iran faced New Zealand in their opening game, head coach Amir Ghalenoei called his squad the “most oppressed team” at the tournament.

The Iranian Football Federation hasn’t let the issue go, either. They’ve said they plan to file a formal complaint with FIFA over these travel restrictions.

Team captain Alireza Jahanbaksh spoke out too. “We’re not asking for much,” he said. “We just want to be treated the same as the other 47 teams. Hopefully, we can bring everyone who helps us along.”

Now, Iran gears up for a crucial match against Egypt. There were problems for the Egyptians as well—local Seattle authorities denied their request to stay in the city after playing New Zealand. The Egyptian FA says the team had to return to Spokane before heading back to Seattle for their fixture with Iran.

With both teams facing travel headaches, every bit of prep time counts. This final group stage game could be the difference between advancing or going home, so the extra day in Seattle might make all the difference for Iran.

Despite all the off-field drama, the focus is back on football. Iran hopes the extra preparation helps them grab the result they need. Plenty of eyes will be on this one—both nations are fighting for a spot in the knockout rounds, and the stakes couldn’t be higher.

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