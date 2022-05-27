HS Prannoy shares BTS video of Chirag Shetty, Lakshya Sen dancing in hotel room, watch viral clip

HS Prannoy shares BTS video of his Thomas Cup winning teammates

Indian Men's Badminton team recently etched their names in the history books as they defeated Indonesia in the Thomas Cup 2022 to register a major upset. Having reached the final for the first time, the Indian side swept aside 14-time champs Indonesia 3-0.

One of the stars of India's triumph in the Thomas Cup, HS Prannoy recently shared a behind-the-scenes video of his teammates, Chirag Shetty, Lakshya Sen and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy showing off their dance moves in their hotel room after winning the historic competition.

Taking to Twitter, Prannoy shared a 10-second clip which he revealed was posted on social media after 'public demand'.

"On Public Demand!! Behind the scenessss #ThomasCup2022," wrote the Indian shuttler after sharing the clip that is now being widely shared all over social media.

You can check the viral clip here:

Going up against the heavyweights Indonesia, the Indian men's badminton side caused a major upset, starting with the sensational Lakshya Sen, who defeated Tokyo Olympics' bronze medallist Anthony Ginting.

Later, the doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 18-21, 23-21, 21-19 to give India a 2-0 lead and they took an unassailable 3-0 lead to seal their historic triumph as Kidambi Srikanth outclassed Jonatan Christie 21-15, 23-21.

On Sunday, PM Modi held an interaction with the Indian contingent of Thomas and Uber Cup.

No Indian team has previously reached the final of the Thomas and Uber Cup in its 70-plus year history. Indian men reached the Thomas Cup semi-finals in 1952, 1955 and 1979 while the women's team made it to the Uber Cup top-four in 2014 and 2016.