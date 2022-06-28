Malaysia Open 2022: HS Prannoy defeats Liew Daren, Rankireddy-Shetty also advance to round 2

HS Prannoy

India's HS Prannoy started off his Malaysia Open 2022 campaign with a win over the Malaysian Liew Daren in the first round of the Men's singles category here in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.

READ | Sports this week: From India vs England to WWE Money in the Bank, events you can't miss

Playing in court 1, the Indian won his match by a margin of 21-14, 17-21, 21-18. Prannoy got off a good start, winning the first game. His Malaysian counterpart bounced back to win the second game, but Prannoy won the closely contested last game by 21-18 to seal the match.

In the Men's doubles first-round game on court 1, the Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty made a winning start to their campaign by defeating the Malaysian duo of Man Wei Chong and Tee Kai Wun in the men's doubles category.

Rankireddy and Shetty won the game by a margin of 21-18, 21-11. They were dominant in the match, winning it within two straight games.

Good start here in Malaysia Open! Tomorrow we have a day off and we get back on court on Thursday against another Malaysian Pair. Also Swipe to see my new laces! @SOLIBAD #MalaysiaOpen2022

.

.

- @badmintonphoto pic.twitter.com/294jKFP0NP — Chirag Shetty (@Shettychirag04) June 28, 2022

In court 2, Indian B Sai Praneeth crashed out of the competition in the first round itself, losing to Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in the men's singles category.

Ginting won the match by a margin of 21-15, 19-21, 21-9. Praneeth got off a bad start, losing the first game. He then bounced back to win the second game. Ginting won the last one easily by 21-9, sealing the match for himself.

In court 3, the Indian duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and Reddy N Siki crashed out of the tournament in the first round, losing to Japan's Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida in the women's doubles category.

Ponnappa and Siki lost the match by a margin of 21-15, 21-11. The outing was a disappointing one for them as they lost the match by losing in two straight games.

Later, India's Sameer Verma was also eliminated from the competition after a defeat to Indonesia's Jonatan Christie in the first round of the men's singles category.

Playing in court 3, Verma lost the match by a margin of 21-14, 13-21, 21-7. He got off a bad start, losing the first game, then later bounced back to win the second game. Christie won the final game by a huge margin of 21-7, sealing the match for himself.

On Wednesday, PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal will be in action.