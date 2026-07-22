How Virat Kohli motivated PV Sindhu to break her two-year trophy drought

PV Sindhu ended her two-year trophy drought after drawing inspiration from Virat Kohli's motivating words. The Indian badminton star revealed how the former cricket captain's advice helped reshape her mindset, regain confidence and fuel her return to winning ways on the big stage.

PV Sindhu made a big statement with her Japan Open win—it’s her first major title in nearly two years. After a long stretch where nothing was clicking, she refused to let go of belief. That kept her going. But there’s more to the story. Behind the scenes, Virat Kohli had a hand in her turnaround—just a few words from him set things in motion.

So, here’s what happened: Sindhu reached out to Kohli to ask how he got through that famous three-year patch without a single international century. Surprisingly, his advice wasn’t complicated. He said he just tried to find the joy of scoring runs again. For Sindhu, a snapped toe ligament forced her to step away from the game to heal. Her husband, Venkata Datta Sai, took her all the way to Atlanta—mainly to clear her head and shake off the burnout. He wanted her to remember Kohli’s advice: rediscover the joy of playing, start fresh.

Datta Sai explained, “We had to help Sindhu fall in love with badminton again. Virat’s words really stuck with me. At the Exos Sports Performance facility in Atlanta, Sindhu trained with Wayne, Tim, and Rayan, three excellent trainers. My sister drove her to the facility every day for three weeks so she could focus on rehab and strengthening. In that family setting, she wasn’t a star, just another person putting in the work.”

Data after the Paris Olympics showed them exactly what needed fixing. Sindhu wasn’t playing with her old attacking edge—she was winning points only after several attempts in a rally, which upped her chances of making mistakes. On top of that, she went from making two line-judgement errors per match to six. Basically, she was hoping for easy points instead of playing to win them.

Sindhu’s comeback hinged on stability and teamwork—the 13-person support team made a huge difference. When she finally beat Akane Yamaguchi in the Japan Open final, the whole team broke down. It was a massive relief. Alongside training, sports science helped too. The coaches had her lose 3.5 kg before the tournament; chicken became her main protein source, and after the win, she celebrated with some well-earned ice cream.

So what’s next? Sindhu’s riding this wave into the Asian Games later this year. And of course, the 2028 Olympics are on the horizon. She’s already got silver and bronze—now, there’s only one color left to chase.

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