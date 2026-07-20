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How Spain won the FIFA World Cup 2026: Match-by-match journey

Spain dominated the FIFA World Cup 2026 from start to finish. Let us take a look at Spain's journey in the tournament, starting from the group stage.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 20, 2026, 11:42 AM IST

How Spain won the FIFA World Cup 2026: Match-by-match journey
Spain won all eight of its matches in the FIFA World Cup 2026. (Pic Credits: Instagram/fifaworldcup)
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Spain completed its dream run in the FIFA World Cup 2026 after defeating Argentina 1-0 in the final to lift their second World Cup title. La Roja remained unbeaten in the tournament and won all of its eight matches. Not only this, Spain conceded just one goal in the tournament, showcasing a rock-solid defence along with a possession-based approach. From topping the group games to the unbeaten knockout stage, let us take a look at how Spain conquered the tournament, beginning from the group stage.

Group Stage - Spain top Group H

Spain began their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a draw against Cabo Verde and wins over Saudi Arabia and Uruguay. The European champions topped the group and became one of the first teams to qualify for the Round of 32.

Round of 32 - Spain vs Austria

La Roja began its knockout stage with a comfortable 3-0 win over Austria, in which Mikel Oyarzabal scored a brace. In the game, the midfield dominated possession, and several chances were created with ease.

Round of 16 - Spain vs Portugal

The Iberian derby was one of the toughest games for the 2010 champions as Spain managed to score in stoppage time to seal victory and advance to the quarterfinal round.

Quarter-finals - Spain vs Belgium

The only game in which Spain's opponent managed to score a goal against them. After taking the lead and watching Belgium fight back, Spain scored the winning goal to secure a 2-1 victory and book a berth in the semi-finals.

Semi-finals - Spain vs France

In this game, Mikel gave Spain the lead from the penalty spot in the first half and in the second half, Pedro Porro scored another one to make it a 2-0 lead. Spain managed to keep another clean sheet and sealed a berth for the final.

Final - Spain vs Argentina

It would be wrong to say that Spain dominated over the defending champions and created many more chances than Argentina. Eventually, La Roja managed to score in the 106th minute, taking a lead in the game which they continued throughout.

After the final whistle, it was Spain that crushed Argentina to lift their second World Cup trophy, 16 years after their maiden title.

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