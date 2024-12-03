By 2019, under Nita Ambani's leadership, the brand value soared to over $115 million, making it the highest among all franchises.

Reliance Industries and Nita Ambani's association with the Indian Premier League (IPL) began over 16 years ago when they secured the Mumbai franchise during the league's inaugural announcement in January 2008. Reliance won the bid for the Mumbai team with a record offer of $111.9 million for an initial period of 10 years.



Since then, the Mumbai Indians have emerged as one of the most successful teams in IPL history, clinching the title five times in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. In 2017, they became the first IPL team to achieve a brand value exceeding $100 million.

By 2019, under Nita Ambani's leadership, the brand value soared to over $115 million, making it the highest among all franchises. She also initiated the "Education and Sports for All" (ESA) programme which has positively impacted over 100,000 underprivileged children by promoting education through various media and digital platforms.

The IPL served as a launching pad for Nita Ambani’s broader vision of enhancing Olympic sports in India. On June 4, 2016, she was nominated for membership in the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and was elected on August 4, becoming the first Indian woman to hold this position.

Development of Mumbai Indians

Initially, the Mumbai Indians struggled in the IPL with Sachin Tendulkar as their iconic player. An injury to Tendulkar before the 2008 season led to Harbhajan Singh taking over as captain. Despite a rocky start, they finished their debut season with a balanced record of seven wins and seven losses but narrowly missed out on the semifinals.

The following year was disappointing as they played poorly in South Africa. However, their fortunes changed with the acquisition of West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard after the 2010 auctions. The team reached its first final in IPL 2010 but lost to Chennai Super Kings by 22 runs. Their first title came in the form of the Champions League T20 in 2011 when they defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 31 runs under Harbhajan Singh's captaincy.

The turning point came in IPL 2013 when Rohit Sharma replaced Ricky Ponting as captain. Nita Ambani’s confidence in Sharma transformed MI’s trajectory. Under his leadership, they secured their first IPL title and followed it up with another Champions League T20 victory that same year. Over the next seven years, MI added four more titles to their collection, all under Sharma's captaincy.



Fostering Young Talent



The Mumbai Indians have consistently nurtured young talent throughout their history. By appointing Rohit Sharma as captain at just 26 years old and supporting emerging stars like Jasprit Bumrah—who has become one of cricket’s most formidable bowlers—MI has prioritized youth development.



In addition to Rohit and Bumrah, players such as Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, and more recently Tilak Varma have emerged from MI’s ranks. Nita Ambani expressed pride in scouting and developing young talent who have gone on to represent India at various levels.



Nita Ambani’s Impact on MI



Nita Ambani has played a crucial role in establishing MI as one of the most successful franchises in the IPL. Alongside Chennai Super Kings, MI is one of only two teams to have won five IPL titles. As they prepare for the IPL 2025 season, they aim to become the first team to win a sixth title.



Through her vision and commitment to sports development, Nita Ambani has significantly influenced cricket in India while fostering a culture of excellence within her franchise.