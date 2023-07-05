How much salary Ajit Agarkar will get as BCCI's chief selector? | Photo: Twitter/@BCCI

Ajit Agarkar, a former ace cricketer for India, was announced as the BCCI selection panel's head on Tuesday. Agarkar, who has represented India in 26 Tests, 191 ODIs, and four T20 Internationals, is a World Cup champion as well. He was a member of the team that won the T20 World Cup in 2007.

Agarkar has seen in various roles since his retirement, including head selector for the Mumbai team and assistant coach for Delhi Capitals of the Indian Premier League. Agarkar also has started working as a commentator for important matches.

The selection committee's other four members are Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola, and Sridharan Sharath. According to BCCI, Agarkar's selection as panel chairman was decided upon by the amount of matches he had participated in.

The responsibility of choosing the men's team was not something Agarkar was actually anticipating forward to. It's also true that he had expressed interest in the job the last time it had been open, but Chetan Sharma had been chosen to take charge at that time. Agarkar was apparently unwilling to accept the position this time around. According to reports, Agarkar prepared to take over as head selector at the request of a prominent India player.

What's the salary of Ajit Agarkar as BCCI's Chief Selector?

According to Cricbuzz, the top selector now receives a pay of Rs 1 crore yearly, while the other selectors receive Rs 90 lakh. Agarkar, who coaches the Delhi Capitals and also provides occasional analysis. It is claimed that Agarkar is making more money than BCCI is paying him. However, the same source also confirmed that BCCI planned to enhance the top selector's annual compensation from Rs 1 crore to Rs 3 crore.

Ajit Agarkar’s cricket career

Ajit Agarkar represented India in 26 Tests, 191 ODIs, and 4 T20 International matches throughout his career on the world stage He recorded 58 test wickets, 288 ODI wickets, and 3 wickets in the game's shortest tournament. He also holds the record for scoring India's quickest fifty, which came off just 21 balls.