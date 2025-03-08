The BCCI has a structured pension scheme for retired players, offering financial assistance to those who have played at least five Test matches for India.

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli, once hailed as a prodigious talent, has reportedly been facing financial difficulties in recent years. Reports suggest that his extravagant lifestyle and struggles with alleged alcoholism led to financial losses amounting to Rs 13 crore. As a result, Kambli is said to be relying on the pension provided by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to manage his daily expenses. The BCCI grants him a monthly pension of Rs 30,000.

Kambli, who rose to fame alongside Sachin Tendulkar in the early 1990s, has often been compared to his childhood friend. While Kambli receives Rs 30,000 per month from the BCCI, Tendulkar, one of the legendary cricketers, reportedly receives a monthly pension of Rs 70,000.

What is BCCI's pension scheme?

In 2012, the BCCI introduced its pension scheme to recognise the contributions of retired cricketers. The initial structure categorised players based on their involvement in the game, providing one-time payments ranging from INR 25 lakh to INR 2.5 crore, depending on the number of Test matches they had participated in.

How muc How much pension do MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh and other cicket legend get from BCCI?

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar, regarded as one of the finest Test batsmen, also receives Rs 70,000 per month under the BCCI’s pension plan.

Fprmer Inida captain MS Dhoni, who led India to historic triumphs in 2007 and 2011 World Cup, is entitled to a monthly pension of Rs 70,000.

Irfan Pathan, the former fast-bowling all-rounder, now a cricket commentator, receives a pension of Rs 60,000 per month.

Yuvraj Singh, a key architect of the 2011 World Cup victory, retired from all forms of cricket in 2022. The BCCI provides him with a monthly pension of Rs 60,000.

Meanwhile, in 2022, Sourav Ganguly led a major overhaul of the scheme. The updated framework increased pension amounts across different levels, providing enhanced support for both male and female cricketers. This change was widely praised as a key development in player welfare.