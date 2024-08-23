Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bringar's CEO Balachandar Karthikeyan Receives Prestigious UAE Golden Visa

How much money Cristiano Ronaldo will earn from YouTube as channel surpasses 31 million subscribers in 2 days?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Abdul aka Sharad Sankla quits show? Actor clarifies: 'My character is...'

Meet woman who married at 16, faced domestic abuse, did odd jobs as a single mom, then became IAS officer, is posted...

PM Modi meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv with hug and handshake amid Russia-Ukraine war

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus: Expected price in India, Dubai, USA and other details

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus: Expected price in India, Dubai, USA and other details

Bringar's CEO Balachandar Karthikeyan Receives Prestigious UAE Golden Visa

Bringar's CEO Balachandar Karthikeyan Receives Prestigious UAE Golden Visa

How much money Cristiano Ronaldo will earn from YouTube as channel surpasses 31 million subscribers in 2 days?

How much money Cristiano Ronaldo will earn from YouTube as channel surpasses 31 million subscribers in 2 days?

7 vegetarian foods to maintain health and fitness

7 vegetarian foods to maintain health and fitness

7 common grammar mistakes that can damage your professional image

7 common grammar mistakes that can damage your professional image

9 most-followed Bollywood stars on Instagram

9 most-followed Bollywood stars on Instagram

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

Meet Salman's heroine who gave 16 back to back flops, converted to Islam for love; left films, now looks unrecognisable

Meet Salman's heroine who gave 16 back to back flops, converted to Islam for love; left films, now looks unrecognisable

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Abdul aka Sharad Sankla quits show? Actor clarifies: 'My character is...'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Abdul aka Sharad Sankla quits show? Actor clarifies: 'My character is...'

Nani regrets his 'publicity' remark for Arshad Warsi after he called Prabhas a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD: 'We can rip...'

Nani regrets his 'publicity' remark for Arshad Warsi after he called Prabhas a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD: 'We can rip...'

Mithila Palkar talks about her ideal partner, finding love on dating apps: 'I am an old school so...' | Exclusive

Mithila Palkar talks about her ideal partner, finding love on dating apps: 'I am an old school so...' | Exclusive

HomeSports

Sports

How much money Cristiano Ronaldo will earn from YouTube as channel surpasses 31 million subscribers in 2 days?

Within a record-breaking 90 minutes, he reached 1 million subscribers, and shortly after, surpassed 10 million subscribers.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 23, 2024, 04:41 PM IST

How much money Cristiano Ronaldo will earn from YouTube as channel surpasses 31 million subscribers in 2 days?
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Renowned Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has recently made headlines with the launch of his YouTube channel. Widely recognized in the world of sports, Ronaldo is now expanding his reach to the realm of social media.

As the highest-paid player in the Saudi Pro League, representing Al-Nassr, Ronaldo has solidified his status as a top athlete with lucrative endorsements and contracts. At 39 years old, he has ventured into the world of YouTube with his channel 'UR Cristiano'.

Since the inception of his channel, Ronaldo has quickly gained a global following. Within a record-breaking 90 minutes, he reached 1 million subscribers, and shortly after, surpassed 10 million subscribers. Remarkably, Ronaldo established his YouTube presence on July 8th, with video content beginning on August 21st.

How much Ronaldo will earn?

Ronaldo has already uploaded 19 videos to his YouTube channel in just two days. Despite the fact that the optimal length for YouTube videos is around 10 minutes, Ronaldo's immense influence has led to even his shorter videos garnering millions of views. In fact, three of Ronaldo's videos have already surpassed 20 million views each.

Research conducted by Thinkific indicates that YouTube channels can earn approximately USD 6 per 1,000 views, translating to a potential revenue range of USD 1,200 to USD 6,000 per one million views.

As of the current moment, Ronaldo has amassed over 121 million views on YouTube. With his star power, advertising revenue, and lucrative sponsorships stemming from his recent YouTube success, Ronaldo may have already earned well over a few hundred million USD.

The Portuguese footballer boasts a substantial following of over 31 million subscribers on YouTube. His channel features videos showcasing his son Cristiano Jr. and partner Georgina Rodriguez, covering a variety of topics such as ranking his Euro goals, free-kick challenges, and engaging in "This or That" games.

On the pitch, Ronaldo netted an impressive 44 goals during the 2023-24 season while playing for Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr. Despite a lackluster performance in Euro 2024, where he failed to score a single goal, Ronaldo has kicked off the 2024-25 season with three goals in three games.

Also read| Is KL Rahul retiring from international cricket? Viral Instagram post fuels rumors

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Drishti IAS founder Vikas Divyakirti to shut down his UPSC exam coaching centre due to...

Drishti IAS founder Vikas Divyakirti to shut down his UPSC exam coaching centre due to...

17 dead, several injured in reactor blast at Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli

17 dead, several injured in reactor blast at Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli

Meet girl, an Indian genius who built Rs 100 crore company in just a year at age of 16, got Rs 3.7 crore funding from…

Meet girl, an Indian genius who built Rs 100 crore company in just a year at age of 16, got Rs 3.7 crore funding from…

Neville Tata to challenge Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani as he takes charge of Star Bazaar, Ratan Tata is his...

Neville Tata to challenge Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani as he takes charge of Star Bazaar, Ratan Tata is his...

Neeraj Chopra wins silver in Diamond League, but where is Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem?

Neeraj Chopra wins silver in Diamond League, but where is Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

Meet Salman's heroine who gave 16 back to back flops, converted to Islam for love; left films, now looks unrecognisable

Meet Salman's heroine who gave 16 back to back flops, converted to Islam for love; left films, now looks unrecognisable

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

Anushka Sharma-Bhawna Kohli to Khrisha Shah-Isha Ambani: Check out famous celebrity Bhabhi-Nanad jodis

Anushka Sharma-Bhawna Kohli to Khrisha Shah-Isha Ambani: Check out famous celebrity Bhabhi-Nanad jodis

Most dangerous countries in the world

Most dangerous countries in the world

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement