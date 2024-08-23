How much money Cristiano Ronaldo will earn from YouTube as channel surpasses 31 million subscribers in 2 days?

Within a record-breaking 90 minutes, he reached 1 million subscribers, and shortly after, surpassed 10 million subscribers.

Renowned Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has recently made headlines with the launch of his YouTube channel. Widely recognized in the world of sports, Ronaldo is now expanding his reach to the realm of social media.

As the highest-paid player in the Saudi Pro League, representing Al-Nassr, Ronaldo has solidified his status as a top athlete with lucrative endorsements and contracts. At 39 years old, he has ventured into the world of YouTube with his channel 'UR Cristiano'.

Since the inception of his channel, Ronaldo has quickly gained a global following. Within a record-breaking 90 minutes, he reached 1 million subscribers, and shortly after, surpassed 10 million subscribers. Remarkably, Ronaldo established his YouTube presence on July 8th, with video content beginning on August 21st.

The wait is over My @YouTube channel is finally here! SIUUUbscribe and join me on this new journey: https://t.co/d6RaDnAgEW pic.twitter.com/Yl8TqTQ7C9 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) August 21, 2024

How much Ronaldo will earn?

Ronaldo has already uploaded 19 videos to his YouTube channel in just two days. Despite the fact that the optimal length for YouTube videos is around 10 minutes, Ronaldo's immense influence has led to even his shorter videos garnering millions of views. In fact, three of Ronaldo's videos have already surpassed 20 million views each.

Research conducted by Thinkific indicates that YouTube channels can earn approximately USD 6 per 1,000 views, translating to a potential revenue range of USD 1,200 to USD 6,000 per one million views.

As of the current moment, Ronaldo has amassed over 121 million views on YouTube. With his star power, advertising revenue, and lucrative sponsorships stemming from his recent YouTube success, Ronaldo may have already earned well over a few hundred million USD.

The Portuguese footballer boasts a substantial following of over 31 million subscribers on YouTube. His channel features videos showcasing his son Cristiano Jr. and partner Georgina Rodriguez, covering a variety of topics such as ranking his Euro goals, free-kick challenges, and engaging in "This or That" games.

On the pitch, Ronaldo netted an impressive 44 goals during the 2023-24 season while playing for Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr. Despite a lackluster performance in Euro 2024, where he failed to score a single goal, Ronaldo has kicked off the 2024-25 season with three goals in three games.

Also read| Is KL Rahul retiring from international cricket? Viral Instagram post fuels rumors