How much did Neeraj Chopra's brand value increase after Paris Olympics 2024?

India's golden boy, Neeraj Chopra, who won the silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, has experienced a significant increase in his brand value.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 16, 2024, 07:52 PM IST

Neeraj Chopra, India's celebrated track and field athlete, made history by securing a silver medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics. This remarkable achievement marks his consecutive medal wins in the Summer Olympic Games, a feat never before accomplished by an Indian athlete in track and field.

While Neeraj was unable to defend his gold medal from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, he delivered an outstanding performance with a season-best throw of 89.45 meters, earning him the silver medal at the Paris Games.

This significant milestone not only solidifies Neeraj's position as India's premier track and field athlete but also elevates his brand value, positioning him as one of the most sought-after sporting icons for brands across various industries.

With a consistent track record of success at prestigious events such as the Asian Games, World Championships, Commonwealth Games, and Diamond League, Neeraj has established himself as a top-tier ambassador for renowned brands like VISA, Samsung, Omega, Under Armour, Coca-Cola, Britannia, and Bharat Petroleum, among others.

Following his historic achievement in Paris, Neeraj's commercial value has surged by an impressive 40-50%. Leading brands from sectors including automobile, banking, logistics, real estate, and quick commerce are eager to collaborate with Neeraj, recognizing the immense value he brings as a brand ambassador.

After Neeraj's success in Paris, Karan Yadav, the Chief Commercial Officer of JSW Sports, shared some valuable insights into Neeraj's brand value.

"Neeraj is India’s most decorated athlete. His Gold and Silver medals in back-to-back Olympics are unprecedented for the country. He has been consistent in other major world events as well. Neeraj has a global appeal and if you combine his performances with his humble and authentic personality, there is truly no one else in sports who can make the same impact for brands across categories."

"Leading up to the Paris 2024 Olympics, his endorsement fee was already at a premium. His Silver medal in Paris has made him India's greatest individual Olympian ever and that has increased his commercial value further. We are expecting to close a few deals in the coming weeks in certain key categories," he further explained.

At 26 years old, Neeraj has hinted that his peak performance is still ahead of him. His journey, both on and off the field, is on track to achieve even greater heights. This presents an incredible opportunity for brands to form a close association with him for the upcoming Olympic cycle, culminating in LA 2028.

