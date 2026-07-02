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How many matches will USA's Folarin Balogun miss? FIFA World Cup 2026 red card rules explained

USA's Folarin Balogun was shown a red card during the FIFA World Cup 2026, raising questions over his availability for the next match. Here's how FIFA's suspension rules work, how many matches he is likely to miss, and what it means for the USMNT's knockout campaign.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 02, 2026, 08:49 AM IST

How many matches will USA's Folarin Balogun miss? FIFA World Cup 2026 red card rules explained
Folarin Balogun (right) ended the game early. (Courtesy: X)
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USMNT’s Folarin Balogun just became the 12th player to see red at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, hitting the showers early after a chalard lenge on Bosnian defender Tarik Muharemovic. For the U.S.—as hosts—his sending-off stings. But watching the replays, there really wasn’t much room for debate. VAR got involved and the angles were brutal: Balogun’s foot crashed down on Muharemovic’s ankle as he tried to shield the ball, not realizing the defender had got his body in front. Referee reaches for a straight red and that’s that.

It’s a shame because Balogun had been putting on a show up until that moment. Early in the match, he even looked to have put the U.S. up only for VAR to chalk off his goal for offside. But right before the halftime whistle he made a sneaky dart into the box and bagged a proper goal giving the United States a slim lead right when they needed it most. That’s the kind of striker he is—able to brush off disappointment and come back decisive moments later.

Also read| FIFA World Cup 2026: Kylian Mbappe vs Lionel Messi - Golden Boot race reaches boiling point

The bigger question now, especially buzzing on social media and across sports sites: what does this mean for the USMNT moving forward? With Balogun out, how does the team keep their attacking edge in the next round? America watched anxiously as the team down to 10 men managed to grind out the win over Bosnia. Malik Tillman settled everyone’s nerves sneaking in a free-kick goal with just eight minutes left. Suddenly, the U.S. found itself booking a spot in the round of 16, up against Belgium.

So, what happens next for Balogun? Per World Cup regulations, a straight red card brings an automatic one-match ban. He’ll miss the showdown against Belgium, no question. USMNT head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, will have to shuffle his lineup and figure out how to fill the gap up front.

There’s still some uncertainty swirling; if officials decide that Balogun’s challenge was egregious, they could tack on extra games to his suspension. That happened just recently to Qatar’s Assim Madibo, who ended up with a five-match ban after a particularly rough tackle on Canada’s Ismael Kone. So, U.S. fans are waiting for word from FIFA—will it stop at one match, or will the ban drag on longer?

Also read| FIFA World Cup 2026: Harry Kane hails Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo legacy after leading England into Round of 16

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