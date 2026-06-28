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How Iran crashed out of the FIFA World Cup 2026 despite late drama? Explained

Iran were just moments away from reaching the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32, but what incidents led to its elimination from the tournament? Let us take a look.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 28, 2026, 12:37 PM IST

How Iran crashed out of the FIFA World Cup 2026 despite late drama? Explained
Know how Iran failed to qualify for the Round of 32. (Pic Credits: Instagram/iran_football_federation)
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FIFA World Cup 2026 finally got its top 32 teams for the knockouts, and it does not include Iran. Yes, you read it right! Iran came very close to reaching the Round of 32 but fell just short after a dramatic finish to the group stage. Iran finished third in Group G and was relying on others' results to qualify as one of the eight best third-placed teams. Let us take a deep dive and find it out what stopped Iran from qualifying for the knockouts.

 

Why did Iran fail to qualify for the Round of 32?

 

Iran's third and last group stage match against Egypt ended in a 1-1 draw, the result of which could have been different, as during the stoppage time, defender Shoja Khalilzadeh found the back of the net, but after a VAR review, the goal was ruled out for offside.

 

Now, fr Iran to qualify for the Round of 32, either Algeria or Austria must win their last group stage game on Sunday (Indian Standard Time). A draw would eliminate Iran from the tournament. And that's what happened as the Austria vs Algeria match ended in a 3-3 draw, which knocked Iran out of the final qualification spot.

 

Whats App Image 2026 06 27 at 7 16 22 AM

 

8 best third-placed teams qualified for the Round of 32

 

Bosnia and Herzegovina - Group B

Paraguay - Group D

Ecuador - Group E

Sweden - Group F

Senegal - Group I

Algeria - Group J

DR Congo - Group K

Ghana - Group L

 

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

 

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

 

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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