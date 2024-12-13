Gukesh made history on Thursday by becoming the youngest-ever World Champion in chess. He defeated Ding Liren of China in a 14-game match held in Singapore.

One of the key figures behind D Gukesh's record-setting title in the FIDE World Chess Championship is the renowned mental-conditioning coach, Paddy Upton. Upton has worked with some of India's top athletes, including the Indian Cricket Team during the 2011 World Cup and the senior men's hockey team before the Olympics. Now, he has played a crucial role in Gukesh's historic success at the FIDE World Chess Championship.

Despite retiring from his own sporting career at the age of 25, Upton has made a significant impact in the world of sports by highlighting the importance of mental conditioning, particularly for elite athletes.

Gukesh has spoken highly of Upton's influence leading up to the championship, crediting him for his success. Once again, Upton has demonstrated his ability to work his magic and bring India another sport to excel in for the future.

Paddy (Upton) has been a huge support for me for six months before the world championship. Although he is not a part of my chess team, he is a very important person in my team and my journey towards this match," Gukesh said during the press conference.

During an interview with the Indian Express, Upton emphasized the significance of thorough preparation leading up to the finale. He outlined a detailed and specific approach to create optimal conditions for Gukesh to succeed. It is crucial to ensure that all aspects are covered to maximize the chances of a successful outcome.

“If you want to do well in an exam or test, you need to study the whole book exceptionally well. Then you can go into that exam with confidence. You don’t go in with hope," Upton was quoted saying.

“And in terms of studying the whole book for a World Chess Championship title, Gukesh has studied the whole book. In every minor bit of detail, down to how he manages his sleep, how he manages his downtime, to how he manages himself moment to moment within a game. We’re seeing an exceptionally well-prepared professional".

Upton's dedication to enhancing the mental fortitude of India's elite athletes stands as a pivotal element in the nation's sporting success. The South African coach continues to impart his extensive expertise to a growing number of Indian athletes, ensuring that his impact on the country's sporting achievements remains enduring.

