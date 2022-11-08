How did Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik meet? Know all about their love story amid divorce rumours

File Photo

Reports of trouble in Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s marriage have left fans of the star sporting couple concerned. Recent cryptic Instagram posts from India’s most successful woman tennis player, Mirza about broken hearts and hard times have triggered speculation around the couple heading for separation.

Mirza and former Pakistan cricket team captain Shoaib Malik are one of the most popular sporting couples who found love across borders. But reports in Pakistan media fueled rumours of trouble in paradise. It is reported that Sania and Shoaib are living apart and co-parenting their child Izhaan. Reports also claim that infidelity could be the reason behind the rumoured split. Both Mirza and Malik are yet to respond to the reports.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Mali’s love story

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik got married in 2010 at a time when the cricketer had served Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) 12-month ban and the Indian tennis star was witnessing a dry run in her grand slam-winning career.

Sania Mirza had once in an interview revealed that the couple had met in Australia for the first time. Malik had planned their first meeting which happened in the city of Hobart. The tennis star had also revealed in her Ace Against Odds, her autobiography, that she was professionally undergoing a rough patch when Shoaib Malik made an entry in her life.

After dating for five months, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik got married. Their decision was slammed as impulsive and rash by many people, attracting obvious controversies. Mirza had once responded by saying that, “People can date a person for years but break up as soon as they get married. Some people can date each other for a month and get married. We were lucky we found each other, decided quickly and felt the same way about one another."

Having undergone a surgery, Sania Mirza took a break from playing tennis in 2017 which she later extended. Malik and Mirza announced that they were expecting a child. The couple were blessed with a son, Izhaan Mirza-Malik, in October 2018.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s relationship mired in controversies

The two sportspersons faced a lot of social media criticism. Mirza was questioned, in spite, whether she was planning to change her nationality. The Indian tennis star had issued a request to the media to exercise restraint. "Two people from different countries got married and it should only be treated as a marriage, nothing more,” she had said.

Sania and Shoaib had to be apart during the Covid-19 pandemic. The tennis player said that she had left the hopes of the family’s reunion to fate, expressing that it had not been easy for their son with his father not around. Malik was stuck in Pakistan while Mirza was in India.

