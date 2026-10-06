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How did Harmanpreet Kaur reshape Indian women's cricket during 10 years of her captaincy?

Harmanpreet Kaur took charge in 2016 and changed Indian women's cricket forever. Here's how her 10-year captaincy transformed the team.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 06, 2026, 12:27 PM IST

How did Harmanpreet Kaur reshape Indian women's cricket during 10 years of her captaincy?
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Harmanpreet Kaur started her journey as Indian captain in the 2016 T20; she became full-time captain across formats in 2022 following Mithali Raj's retirement. Over the past decade, she has transformed Indian women's cricket into a world champion team. Notable for her power-hitting, she gained recognition with an unbeaten 171 against Australia in the 2017 ODI World Cup semi-final, boosting interest in women's cricket despite India's loss in the final.

She brought an aggressive mindset and a winning culture

Harmanpreet as captain focused on three things that was aggression, fitness and confidence. These things show when she plays cricket. Harmanpreet told her team members to play fearless cricket. Under her, India reached many finals- the T20 World Cup final in 2020, the Commonwealth Games final in 2022, where India won silver and the semi-final of the T20 World Cup in 2018. 

The breakthrough occurred in 2025 when India defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the ODI World Cup final at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai to win their first-ever senior ICC trophy. After MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev, she became just the third Indian skipper to win a 50-over World Cup. She guided India to gold medals at the Asian Games in Nagoya and Hangzhou in 2023. She guided India to historic home Test victories against Australia and England in the 2023–2024 season.

She inspired a new generation and built bench strength

The influence of Harmanpreet goes beyond awards. With more than 360 caps, she became the most-capped player in women's international cricket. With 77 victories, she became the most successful women's skipper in Twenty20 Internationals. In 2018, she became the first female Indian player to reach a century in T20I.

Also read: Ravi Shastri slams Pakistan over 'inhumane' treatment of  ex-PM Imran Khan in jail: 'No one treats a human being like that'

She played a crucial role in significant structural changes, such as equal match fees in 2022 and the launch of the Women's Premier League in 2023. As captain of the Mumbai Indians, she led the team to two WPL titles and motivated young girls to pursue cricket. India's ongoing success relies on a diverse talent pool, highlighted by contributions from players like Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, and Richa Ghosh in recent finals.

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