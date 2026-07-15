How Argentina's famous asado culture is powering their unbeaten FIFA World Cup journey

Argentina's unbeaten FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign has been powered by more than tactics and talent. The team has brought around 500kg of meat from home, with traditional asado barbecues helping players stay connected to their culture, boost morale and strengthen team unity.

Argentina’s World Cup squad isn’t just focused on tactics and footwork—they’re also making sure their players feel right at home in the United States. Lionel Messi’s goals have headlined Argentina’s run to the semi-finals, but there’s a lot going on behind the scenes, too. One unusual detail? The team shipped 500 kilograms of beef all the way to their base in Kansas City for the tournament.

For elite athletes, food isn’t just fuel; it’s part of the entire training system. Argentina, aiming to defend their World Cup title and join a very exclusive club, know that keeping things familiar matters. That’s why their kitchen is stocked with traditional Argentine cuts like lomo, vacio, entraña, matambre, peceto, and asado de tira. They planned the shipment months in advance, jumping through plenty of hoops to satisfy U.S. customs and health requirements.

But it’s not just about flavor. The support staff understands that the right diet is essential, especially when the team is city-hopping and playing tough matches every few days. Good nutrition isn’t optional—it’s key for recovery and stamina under pressure.

If you check out snippets from social media, you’ll spot Argentina’s players unwinding over barbecues, both before and after matches. The atmosphere looks relaxed and upbeat, even leading into crucial games like the semi-final against England.

Argentina isn’t the only team doing this sort of thing, either. Norway took a similar approach when they landed in the U.S. for the World Cup. According to the Associated Press, Norway brought in about 580 kilograms of food, including 300 kilos of salmon and trout, 100 kilos each of halibut and Jarlsberg cheese, plus 80 kilos of Norwegian brown cheese, brunost.

Their head chef, Aron Espeland, put it simply: “The players are used to certain products and flavors, and familiar foods can help with both nutrition and well-being in a tough competition.” So, consistency isn’t just a buzzword—it’s what keeps athletes sharp.

While some posts claimed Norway packed oranges, their chef was quick to put that rumor to rest. No oranges made the trip—just a lot of comfort food from home.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal match between England and Argentina will be broadcast LIVE on Zee's new Unite8 Sports network in India, which includes Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD. Additionally, the England vs Argentina match will be available for live streaming on the Zee5 website and app.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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