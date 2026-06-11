How AI will transform FIFA World Cup 2026 with smart match balls and robotic technology

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is embracing cutting-edge technology with AI-powered tools, smart match balls, 3D player tracking and robotic camera systems. Here's how innovation is set to transform officiating, analysis, broadcasting and the fan experience.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup isn't just about breaking records—it's about rewriting how we experience the game. This time, fans get to watch football's biggest tournament powered by cutting-edge tech. We're talking about a match ball that tracks every kick and AI-driven player models that bring the action to life like never before.

Let’s start with the Adidas Trionda, the tournament’s new match ball. Its four-panel design, inspired by Canada, Mexico, and the United States—the three host nations—offers better stability even when the weather throws a curveball. But the real magic is inside: a sensor ticking away at 500Hz captures every move, every spin, and every touch, 500 times a second. Thanks to this, officials can zero in on the exact moment the ball's played, so calls on handballs or offsides get sharper and more precise.

That’s not all. Lenovo is taking things way further by scanning every player—all 1,248 of them—to create detailed 3D avatars. These aren’t just for show. During games, player avatars sync up with ball data and stadium cameras, crafting lifelike replays from any angle. Referees and fans get a better look at critical moments, and VAR decisions go from controversial to clear.

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Offside rulings have always been a headache, but now, the AI-backed offside system fuses smart ball data with those player avatars. The system nails the exact moment the ball leaves a foot, instantly checks player positions, and spits out decisions way faster than before. Whether you’re in the stands or on your couch, you'll see slick 3D animations breaking down why a goal stands or doesn’t.

And tech isn’t just sticking to the pitch. Behind the scenes, Lenovo’s Digital Twin technology is busy mapping out every one of the 16 stadiums. Organizers get a live view of crowd movement, security, and stadium operations. If a crowd bottlenecks or there’s a blip in stadium systems, they can respond in real time—no guesswork, just action.

Fans aren’t left out, either. With Lenovo and Motorola tools, you can pull up interactive maps on your phone, find your seats, track down the nearest facilities, or just figure out how to get around the host cities without breaking a sweat.

When you put this all together—AI, smart sensors, digital twins—the 2026 World Cup isn’t just modern. It’s setting the standard for the future of football.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across Zee5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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