Hours before India captaincy debut, Shreyas Iyer leaves cricket world confused with cryptic bio update

Shreyas Iyer sparked speculation after adding his date of birth to his Instagram bio, with fans linking it to his injury recovery journey, though no official explanation has been given.

Indian batter Shreyas Iyer has sparked curiosity after updating his Instagram bio with a mysterious 'Second D.O.B: 25/12/2025,' leading fans to speculate about its meaning as he prepares for India’s T20I series against Ireland.

Shreyas Iyer’s cryptic bio update sparks fan theories

Iyer's strange social media profile addition has garnered a lot of attention, especially since it doesn't correspond with his real birthdate of December 6, 1994. The batter has not yet provided an explanation, which has just fueled more conjecture on the internet.

Fans first thought it might be a typo or an inadvertent update, but the detail hasn't altered, leading to speculation about its importance. Some think it can be a symbolic date associated with a significant life event or a personal milestone.

Possible link to injury recovery journey

Some supporters have linked the date to Iyer's severe injury setback in 2025. During India's ODI series against Australia, he sustained a spleen injury that resulted in internal bleeding and necessitated hospitalisation. He returned to domestic cricket after being out of action for a few weeks before joining the national team. Although Iyer and the team have not confirmed this notion, some social media users speculated that '25/12/2025' would represent a turning point in his recuperation or personal journey following the injury.

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No official explanation yet from Iyer

There is no official announcement outlining the significance of the bio update, despite numerous speculations making the rounds on the internet. Iyer has continued to concentrate on cricket, and he is currently a member of India's team, getting ready for the June 26 start of the T20I series against Ireland. As of right now, fans are left to speculate on the meaning of the 'Second D.O.B.'