Hours before her arrival in India, Vinesh Phogat drops big hint about her future plan..., she may...

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has released a poignant statement following the Court of Arbitration for Sport's decision to uphold her disqualification from the 50kg category final at the Paris Olympics. Despite her appeal being rejected, Vinesh remains resilient and determined to overcome this setback.

Vinesh was disqualified for being 100 grams overweight during the second weigh-in on the day of her gold-medal match. She had also requested to be awarded a joint silver medal, but her plea was not granted. This turn of events has undoubtedly been a challenging and emotional experience for the talented athlete.

In her heartfelt statement, Vinesh reflects on her journey, her uncertain future, and her aspirations for the future, including a potential goal for the 2032 Olympics. She shares her deep sorrow and introspection following the disqualification, highlighting the sacrifices made by her family and the unwavering support of her husband, Somvir.

Despite the disappointment and setbacks, Vinesh remains resolute in her determination to continue fighting and pursuing her dreams. She acknowledges that the battle within her is far from over, and she is committed to overcoming any obstacles that come her way.

Vinesh Phogat had made history as the first Indian woman wrestler to reach an Olympic final, securing at least a silver medal. However, her disqualification came as a devastating blow, stripping the 29-year-old of not only a shot at gold but also a podium finish. According to UWW rules, any wrestler who fails the weigh-in at any stage of the competition is immediately disqualified, with all previous wins nullified.

After a heartbreaking campaign at Paris Olympics 2024, Vinesh will arrive at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport at 10:00 am on Saturday.

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) in Hindi, Bajrang Punia stated, “Vinesh Phogat will arrive at the airport at 10:00 am on 17 August.”

